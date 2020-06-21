Season 2 of The Witcher is in full preparation. More is known about the new sorceleurs next to Henry Cavill.

Season 2 of The Witcher are going to introduce new characters. More is known about the new sorceleurs that will accompany Henry Cavill.

Several months ago, Netflix released the first season of The Witcher. Henry Cavill has put itself in the skin of Geralt, a warlock. This last was to find the princess Ciri to protect it.

The series has been a great success and everyone is asking for season 2 is going to happen. It must be said that the final has left some important questions. In factfans wondering where to find Yennefer.

Netflix has renewed The Witcher for a season 2 and new characters will arrive. In effect, Henry Cavill will not be the only actor to put yourself in the shoes of a witch. The hero you must cross four mages : Lambert, Coën, Vesemir and Eskel.

Therefore, it also knows what actors put themselves in the shoes of these characters. The season 2 promises a very good casting and fans will rejoice sorceleurs.

The Witcher : the new actors next to Henry Cavill !

First, Paul Bullion are going to be in the shoes of Lambert. Lambert is one of the last sorceleurs has to have been formed by Kaer Morhen. Therefore, This character is very familiar with Geralt and we can’t wait to see their meeting. However, one has to wonder, especially if they are going to be good friends.

Then, in season 2 of The Witcher, Thue Ersted Rasmussen is going to play the role of Eskel. The actor dane wants to be little known to the public and all the world may learn to know him through the series. In any case, Eskel will be a witch, respected and appreciated by their colleagues.

Yasen will be the work of Coën in the series of Netflix. It is known that the warlock will take his wing Ciri and that will teach you how to handle a sword. In addition, it should be much closer to her in the course of the episodes.

Finally, Kim Bodnia, who played in the Murder of Eve, they put themselves in the shoes of Vesemir. Fans could well be seeing a lot of Kim Bodnia with Henry Cavilseason 2 of The Witcher. And for a good reason, Vesemir is the mentor of Geralt.

Tags : netflix – the witch The Witch episodes – The Witcher Henry Cavill – The Witcher Netflix – The Sorcerer-season 2 – The Witcher sorceleurs – The Witcher streaming