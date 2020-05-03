The new Spider-Man 3 MCU-to-come does not include Daredevil Charlie Cox

– Advertising –



Lately, Charlie Cox confirmed that if Daredevil has a lead role in the film Spider-Man 3 the MCU, this will not be his version of the character to Netflix. After the popularity of the film world Marvel has increased quite significantly with the release of the Avengers, Marvel and Netflix have teamed up to bring more content to Marvel at the streaming service world-renowned.

Spider-Man 3 MCU does not include Daredevil Charlie Cox

The first concert of the agreement was Daredevil, who has also introduced the public to the Cox as Matt Murdock. A very big thank you to the more adult series, the performance of Cox is immediately distinguished herself, and then left the Marvel fan to ask the crossover with the films.

– Advertising –

Despite the spectacle, Daredevil has been running for three seasons and the character even appearing in The Defenders that the crossing of the character never came and the time of the main character as a Daredevil has apparently ended with the cancellation of the series.

But, the fans of the series have maintained their hope that Marvel studios will give new momentum to the series when they will all be legally allowed to do this or that Cox will return to a theory very popular according to which Daredevil could even appear in the third part of spider Man.

During an interview very recently with the ComicBook, though the actor Cox has closed all the rumors that this would happen with this Daredevil. Although all the rumors of such an appearance never to be from reliable sources or we can say valid.

The Spider-Man 3 has become the place to be very perfect in the minds of fans for the return of the character, Daredevil. But then Cox, confirms that there has been no discussion on this type of return and also that if Daredevil appears in the next movie of Spider-Man, it will not be the one in costume.

The idea that Spider-man Tom Holland and the other character Daredevil share the screen is an idea that fans have had trouble for years, even the actors involved have expressed their interest for the crossover.

– Advertising –

