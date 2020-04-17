the new title in solidarity with Zazie

New support in music for the nursing staff ! The entirety of the revenues and of the rights generated from this song will be donated to the French Red Cross.

After Calogero, Florent Pagny, Marc Lavoine, Pascal Obispo, Lara Fabian, or even the collective”, And tomorrow” (which includes not less than 350 French personalities), it is the turn of Zazie to sign a solo song charity for the benefit of caregivers and first responders, who have been fighting for weeks against the new coronavirus. The artist has just unveiled “After the rain”, a title of which the full income and of the rights generated will be donated to the French Red Cross.

In his song (which vaguely recalls the sounds of the ballad “The Hanging tree”, sung by actress Jennifer Lawrence in the cinematographic saga “Hunger Games”), Zazie salutes les Paul,