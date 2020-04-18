The new version of professor X will not resemble what we have seen before

In versions of Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy the leader of the X-Men Charles Xavier, the professor was a figure making authority, which had its shortcomings. As smart as he was, he could sometimes be a little too convinced of his own wisdom and make wrong decisions.

Now, a theory that Marvel suggests that when the professor X will make its appearance possible in the world of film Marvel, it will be more “obviously” flawed in trying to cover up his misdeeds. One could also argue that this has already happened in a movie that a lot of people may not have seen: Dark Phoenix.

Patrick Stewart against James McAvoy: how were they different?

Patrick Stewart visits the studio SiriusXM Hollywood | Emma McIntyre / .

Patrick Stewart played the professor in the movies X-Men of the years 2000 and again in X-Men: Days of Future Past when the old and the new timetable is met. His version of Charles was the old chief missed, someone who had been several times in the neighbourhood and had gained a lot of experience. It has had its failures, which led to its eventual appearance fragile in Logan, who has closed the door on the ancient chronology of the X-Men.

Charles James McAvoy, seen in X-Men First Class, X-Men Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix, was just as brilliant intellectually, but he was more inclined to expose the flaws of Charles. He could be a hunter of skirts in its early days, and his vanity led him to believe that her telepathic abilities were less important than his ability to walk.

It is possible to read this as the Charles who eventually became Patrick Stewart, and Stewart was right to hide his weaknesses in the past.

These weaknesses appeared in the Dark Phoenix, which revealed that he had altered the mind of Jean Grey, erecting mental barriers in order to protect it from the trauma, but it turned evil when Jean became the Phoenix and dark and could not control his improvement powers. Charles should take account of its actions, well-intentioned but misguided to a degree that he had never done before.

What it would be like the professor X of the MCU?

Among the many theories of fans around Reddit, the professor of the MCU will be the type most vulnerable and arrogant.

The fan who suggested it wrote: “The professor X of the MCU will be more obviously defective from the beginning that one of the earlier versions. As the representation of Dumbledore by Michael Gambon in the later films of Harry Potter, Xavier will have more character and be more manipulative and dishonest towards its allies and its students. “

This fan has also been suggested that if this Xavier would mean finally well, its dishonest methods would conflict with other super-heroes, including The Avengers. Another fan asked if this would be more imperfect than the Charles of Days of Future Past, referring most likely to the version McAvoy.

Another fan said: “He was a good man passing through a difficult period, a man not inherently dishonest, which is fighting for a good cause.”

The dishonesty inherent in Xavier, which took place in Dark Phoenix is not mentioned.

When the X-Men appear in the MCU?

All of this is dependent on the presence of the X-Men in the MCU, and nobody knows when that will be. If Kevin Feige knows, it is not said, as always, but he has already said that it would take some time before the old characters, Fox does not appear. This corresponds to the questions on the revival of the old series from Netflix, such as Daredevil, which Marvel is perhaps not very anxious to do so.

In other words, Feige and his team seem to be more interested in making movies and shows about characters that the audience for the film has not seen, or that the MCU has already been introduced, rather than restarting the earlier attempts of other producers. Given that Dark Phoenix has bombed, earning less than $ 100 million in the United States, there is probably a general feeling that neither Marvel nor most of the public is hungry for a new Charles, even imperfect.