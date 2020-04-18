The new VOD to watch with the children during the confinement

By

Published 14 April 2020

Updated on April 14, 2020

The containment, it is also the opportunity to spend time with the family ! Why not take the opportunity to watch a movie on a big show or a pretty cartoon family. By here to discover our selection of the latest news in mater with the children.

The Snow Queen 2, Jumanji or Samsam the nice little extra-terrestrial, there are a lot of family films recent that are already available in Video on demand and that one can (re)discover family from his couch !

Abominable : release date VOD

The children and their parents go in the rooms to discover Abominable, long-animation film by Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman, as of 23 October 2019 in the march 4, 2020 in VOD. Check out the final poster and a trailer !

Lady and the Tramp 2020 in Live-Action already on Disney+

The Beautiful and the Tramp are back in a film in Live-Action Charlie Bean to discover on Dinsey+ as from April 7, 2020. One quickly discovers the trailer of this romantic comedy but with real dogs in the flesh and bone decorated all the same, a few special effects.

The snow Queen 2 : already available via VOD

The Snow Queen 2 arrives on VOD as early as 2 April and to rent from the 10th of April 2020. For the occasion, find our interview with Elsa and Anna : Charlotte Hervieux and Emmylou Homs Video

Sonic, the movie : already available for purchase on VOD

The famous blue hedgehog from SEGA is coming to do a tour on your screens in Sonic, the Movie, on VOD for purchase today and the rent from the 20 April 2020. Check out the trailer !

The prince forgotten : already in VOD

Omar Sy is The Prince forgotten in the new comedy from Michel Hazanavicius with François Damien and Bérénice Béjo to discover the cinema from the February 12, 2020 and on VOD from April 8, 2020.

Jumanji – the Next Level : already available via VOD

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillian and Kevin Hart are returning to challenge the jungle in Jumanji : the Next Level. The film, released in the cinema on December 4, 2019 is going to do is return YOUR purchase on April 2 and in hire on April 8, 2020. In the meantime, we (re)discover the trailer and our interview with the cast.

The Addams Family : already available for purchase on VOD

The family the more macabre of the world returns to the cinema in an animated film, The Addams Family, in cinemas December 4, 2019 and on VOD for purchase beginning in April 2020 and to rent from the 29th of April 2020. You discover all the trailers !

Vic the viking : already available for purchase on VOD

Vic the Viking is back at the cinema in 2019 in an animated feature by Eric Cazes. An adventure that promises to be epic and funny to discover the cinema as soon as the December 18, 2019 and on VOD for purchase on April 18, and the lease on April 22, 2020. Answer the question at the bottom of the article for a chance to win your invitations.

The Incognitos : release date VOD

Lovers of spy films and animations will be able to discover The Incognitos, feature film-Nick Bruno and Troy Quane starring Will Smith, Tom Holland, or Rashida Jones, in theaters December 25, 2019 and on VOD from 25 April 2020.

Mission Yeti : release date VOD

Canadian directors Pierre Greco, and Nancy Florence Savard proposes that we live on the big screen the incredible story of Nelly Maloye and Simon Picard in a feature-length animation to discover the cinema from the 29th of January 2020, and in VOD on April 20 2020

Samsam : release date VOD

Samsam, the smallest of the great hero, arrives at a cinema in new adventures to discover at the theater from Wednesday, February 5, 2020 and on VOD for purchase as of April 20 2020. In the meantime, we discover the trailer. Answer the question at the bottom of the article for a chance to win your invitations.