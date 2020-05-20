The new watch Drake costs 100.000$ (and it is orange)

Drake has a new watch, and contrary to that which has made the headlines, it is not forbidden to under 18 years of age. It is simply a very good watch : a Patek Philippe Aquanaut with a feature, chronograph and an orange bracelet radiating rubber rather funky for a Patek. The watch was unveiled at the beginning of last year, and is a sort of el Dorado-orange for the new generation of watch collectors, and apparently the rappers multi-platinum discs. Like the Nautilus, the cousin sports of this watch, it is not enough to enter into a Patek Philippe boutique to buy a Aquanaut. It would seem that Drake has had his own thanks to his jeweler Dave Bling, who posted a photo of the two of them and the new shows. For the version with the orange bracelet, the model sells for nearly$ 100,000 on the resale market, almost double the retail price when the watch was available.

It looks like Drake is in the process of making a compilation of watches. It is often seen with a Richard Mille but these are the Patek that stand out from the pack. Has the avant-première d’Euphoriait was the 5740, one of the references in Nautilus the most sought-after. During a Raptors game, he had a Nautilus in 18-carat gold on the wrist. And last month we spotted him with another Nautilus Patek but with a dial signed Tiffany & Co. (there is a small logo hit on the dial). It is a small detail but it says a lot for the watch lovers. The new Aquanaut is just an extra addition to a nice collection in the making.

Via GQ US

More articles from GQ

🍺 Here is the exact amount of beer that you can drink without it being bad for your health

👸 10 times Disney was sprawled at the box office

💔 9 signs that you are going to divorce

😱 This new series, Netflix is so terrifying that the audience would sleep more

🍆 How well succeed in its plan to three, according to those who make a lot