the news, which comes to confirm what had been feared of all…

A real estate developer québécois wishes to transform the former mansion of Celine Dionlocated on the island of Gagnon. An ambitious project that is not to the liking of the local population.

Celine Dion : his mansion in the heart of a controversy

In spite of this, Celine Dion was at the heart of this case. It is his old mansion, located on the island of Gagnon, what is in question. In effect, the manor house of the artist of 52 years of age, is in the crosshairs of a developerFrancois Duplantie.

The real estate developer has plans to transform the mansion into a tourist resort. It plans to build near 660 housing units in buildings with two to six floors. Also, that the plans to build a five-star hotel The 35 rooms with a spa and two restaurants.

This ambitious project is not to the liking of the city of Laval. In effect, the local residents see it as an evil eye on this great project. The official opposition of Laval suggests that the city acquires 71.5% of the surface area of the island of Gagnon to protect their environment.

A complex of international tourism

“We want to create here an international resort“announced Francois Duplantie. However, according to local media, ” ‘t seem to get the social acceptance required for the project. “

In contrast, the mayor of Laval, Marc Demers, I would like to have the opinion of the local population before taking a decision. Reserves ” its judgment after completing the entire evaluation process, including the concept of social acceptance. “

In fact, more than 5,000 citizens of the district of Sainte-Rose which is a survey to learn their views on the matter. According to the mayor, the results are expected in ” late summer “, and should help to ease the tensions.

Posted by Manon on July 16, 2020