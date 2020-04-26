The next few chapters are brilliant

The first two chapters of the series-a documentary of Michael Jordan, The Last Dance, meet the expectations of many fans and followers of the star of the Chicago Bulls, however, not all were satisfied, among them, the excompañero of Jordan, Toni Kukoc.

The also former player of the Chicago Bulls, he expressed his wish that the following chapters have more emotion and less problems, as addressed especially with Scottie Pipen, as well as differences with the directors.

“I hope that the next episodes will be more bright. Or, at least, look the part of celebration instead of blame or wonder why it won 10 titles. The world was very happy when everything happened, and I don’t know why there are people that bothers him”said in an interview with NBC and which goes back to Infobae.

Kukoc came to the Bulls after being selected by Jerry Krause, in the draft of 1990. Krause served as general manager of the team and is the target of some criticism in the series as responsible for destroying the dynasty of the Bullsso that Kukoc came out in his defence and reminded that every time I tried to quit the team, Jerry what convinced them to stay.

“The three years that you tried that out I always said the same thing: ‘You have No idea of what we need: a coach’s amazing, good veterans like John Paxson and Bill Cartwright, two superatletas like Jordan and Pippen, etc.’. Having fun talking about all of them, I enjoyed it. He never said: ‘I have built this computer, I have done this and that’”, said.

Jerry Krause passed away in 2017. “He was the General Manager of a team that he was champion six times. I say five more people in the world have done so in any sport”continued.

The following two chapters will be released in Mexico next Monday.