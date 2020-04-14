The next film from Martin Scorsese to be released on Netflix because of its huge budget

After a huge bet “The Irishman “ that will have cost $ 150 million to the platform, Netflix seems ready to propose a similar output to Martin Scorsese for his next film “Killers Of The Flower Moon “ because of its budget XXL. According to the Wall Street Journalthe film would cost in the 200 millionwhich will prove to be too expensive for the studios of the Paramount who owns the rights. The report of the WSJ continued by saying that the studio is open to the conclusion of an agreement to release the film in partnership with another platform. It is said that Scorsese is also in talks regarding agreements with Universal and MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer).

Adapted from the thriller of the same name David Grann, Killers Of The Flower Moon details the murder against the indian tribe Osage in Oklahoma in the 1920s. The killings took place after significant deposits of oil have been discovered under their land.