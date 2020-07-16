The next film from Tom Holland jumps in the room, go directly to Netflix – JAPANFM

It may take some time before the new movies from Marvel or DC to come to our meeting, but Netflix the next best thing. The giant of the streaming revealed today that its psychological thriller The devil all the time, that show a distribution that is incredible led by the big three superstars of super-heroes, will be presented on the site in the month of September.
Based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock, The devil all the time takes place between the Second world War and the Vietnam war, and tells a story non-linear, involving a variety of emotionally disturbed individuals who are suffering from the damages of the war. Among the main actors are Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan. Yes, it is Spider-Man, Batman and the soldier of winter, which all lead to the same film.
It is in a box since the beginning of 2019, so that the fans of these actors can anticipate that for some time. And now, we finally know when the wait on Netflix. As you see below, The devil all the time get to the platform on September 16.
Mark your calendars for
Tom HollandBill SkarsgardRiley KeoughJason ClarkeSebastian StanRobert PattinsonHaley BennettMia WasikowskaEliza ScanlenHarry MellingPokey LaFarge
in THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, from director Antonio Campos, which comes on Netflix in the world on the 16th of September pic.twitter.com/ZQm35ilMyf
– NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020
Click to enlarge
Together with Holland, Pattinson and Stan (who joined the film after Chris Evans has abandoned him, and recommended him to take his place), the cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge. It is directed by Antonio Campos, who previously worked on Netflix Daredevil. Connections Marvel does not stop there, however, as Jake Gyllenhaal, the MCU has produced.
As you can imagine from the subject matter and of the distribution, we expect that The devil all the time it’s going to be a great candidate for the next awards season. In the short term, we will see if it serves you well Netflix the users also. The giant of the streaming has just revealed its 10 original movies, the most popular of all time, and most of them date back to the year 2020. Therefore, the film of Fields, certainly, has a strong chance of making it onto this list.
-
There is a French in the room ? DVD – DVD Zone 2
Jean-Pierre Mocky with Jacques Dutronc Victor Lanoux, Jacqueline Maillan, Michel Galabru, Dominique Lavanant – film – Parution : 07/05/2019
22,00 €
-
TOM RIDDLE SEPIA / HARRY CAN / FIGURINE FROM FUNKO POP
Tom Riddle is none other than the true name of the terrible Voldemort in which one encounters with the youth of the version to remember that in the movie Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Funko has version is shown here in sepia with his uniform of Hogwarts, and his hair cut typical of the years 50. A very successful model
24,90 €
-
Pop! Vinyl Figure Pop! Bob Out Camping – spongebob the movie: Sponge out of Water Disorders
In the Toy Fair London 2020, Funko has unveiled three new cop in the upcoming animated film sponge Bob.This figurine from Funko Pop measures approximately 9 cm and comes in its window box, Funko.Please, keep in mind that the final product may be different from the concept art that is currently being provided by Funko.
11,95 €