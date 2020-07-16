The next film from Tom Holland jumps in the room, go directly to Netflix – JAPANFM

It may take some time before the new movies from Marvel or DC to come to our meeting, but Netflix the next best thing. The giant of the streaming revealed today that its psychological thriller The devil all the time, that show a distribution that is incredible led by the big three superstars of super-heroes, will be presented on the site in the month of September.

Based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock, The devil all the time takes place between the Second world War and the Vietnam war, and tells a story non-linear, involving a variety of emotionally disturbed individuals who are suffering from the damages of the war. Among the main actors are Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan. Yes, it is Spider-Man, Batman and the soldier of winter, which all lead to the same film.

It is in a box since the beginning of 2019, so that the fans of these actors can anticipate that for some time. And now, we finally know when the wait on Netflix. As you see below, The devil all the time get to the platform on September 16.

Mark your calendars for Tom HollandBill SkarsgardRiley KeoughJason ClarkeSebastian StanRobert PattinsonHaley BennettMia WasikowskaEliza ScanlenHarry MellingPokey LaFarge in THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, from director Antonio Campos, which comes on Netflix in the world on the 16th of September pic.twitter.com/ZQm35ilMyf – NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020

Click to enlarge

Together with Holland, Pattinson and Stan (who joined the film after Chris Evans has abandoned him, and recommended him to take his place), the cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge. It is directed by Antonio Campos, who previously worked on Netflix Daredevil. Connections Marvel does not stop there, however, as Jake Gyllenhaal, the MCU has produced.

As you can imagine from the subject matter and of the distribution, we expect that The devil all the time it’s going to be a great candidate for the next awards season. In the short term, we will see if it serves you well Netflix the users also. The giant of the streaming has just revealed its 10 original movies, the most popular of all time, and most of them date back to the year 2020. Therefore, the film of Fields, certainly, has a strong chance of making it onto this list.