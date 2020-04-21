The next films of Claire Denis and Alice Diop in the pipes

The two directors in the French part, with Ursula Meier, Asghar Farhadi, and Régis Sauder, of the authors whose next work will be supported by Arte France Cinema, according to a statement the group issued yesterday evening, which reaffirms its support to directors and producers in this time of crisis.

While there is still no idea as to when the cinema will re-open their doors in France, we are very happy to have (good) news feature films that we’re all looking forward. It carries a lot of hope on one of Claire Denis, Stars at noonof which you spoke in February. If we already knew that the film would be the casting of Robert Pattinson (after his successful collaboration with the filmmaker on High Life) and Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood), we learn thanks to the release of Arte France Cinema, the film is co-written with Leah Mysius, the promising director ofAva.

According to the press release : “Claire Denis presents a free adaptation of the american novel The Stars at Noon Denis Johnson, telling the story of the relationship and passion between a young american journalist operating in an environment of disorder of a country in central America, between corruption, political intrigues, and relationships disastrous and an English businessman monitored by the CIA. ” In the meantime the film, we advise you to subscribe to the account Instagram of Claire Denisa kind of log of containment quite simple but oddly funny and comforting, in which she immortalizes a bottom of the saucepan is burning, or is taken as a selfie against the light with a mask.

We are also looking forward to have news from Alice Diop, which we both love documentaries sociologicalTo the tenderness, Constantly). She has just co-signing his first fiction feature film, Saint-Omer, with the writer Marie Ndiaye (who had also co-authored with Claire Denis, the amazing White Material 2010) and the chief-editor and director, Amrita, David.

According to the press release, we learn that the film, inspired by a fait divers, “tells the story of Rama, a young writer on the point of being a mother. For the needs of her new novel, she attends, fascinated, at the trial of Laurence Coly, mother infanticide of a girl child of fifteen months. The trial will be for the writer the opportunity to question her own ambivalence about the maternal bond. It will explore the taboos, the twists and the mysteries. “ Alice Diop will “also reveal the unspoken treatment in the media : that the trial of a black woman, a disturbing ambiguity, and the complexity hits a certain France sometimes full of misconceptions about some of its communities. “

Arte France Cinema also announced its support for the next film, Ursula Meier, The Line, co-written by Stéphanie Blanchoud in collaboration with Antoine Jaccoud and with the participation of Robin Campillo and Nathalie Najem. The new feature from the director of Home (2008) “follows Margaret, 35 years of age, who having struck his mother, is sentenced to three months of a strict measure of remoteness. But the 200 meters that separate it now from the home does exacerbate his desire to be closer to her family “, starring Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and India Hair.

Finally, Arte France Cinema advert for the co-production of the next films of Asghar Farhadi (A separation, The Client), entitled A hero (we know nothing of the synopsis, just that it is“a new x-ray of the iranian society, like a psychological thriller “) and Régis Sauder, who found the students and the teacher of French he had followed in his documentary We, princesses de Clèves ten years ago, to ask them what they have become.

Photo : (c) Paloma Pineda