The next installment of “Venom” with Tom Hardy

“Venom” would have had to arrive in cinemas in October 2020, but the release was eventually postponed because of the sars coronavirus. Thus, it was not until June of 2021 that the moviegoers will find this movie with Tom Hardy.

New date to discover Tom Hardy in ” Venom 2 “

It will eventually be required to wait longer before watching the new pane” Venom “who benefits from the participation of Tom Hardy. This announcement was made by Sony, just one day after that Warner Bros. having expressed his decision to postpone the release of “The Batman” now scheduled for October 2021.

The title of the film by director Andy Serkis revealed

Despite the announcement of this report, which was expected, Sony has also made a surprise movie goers by unveiling the official title of the film, with Tom Hardy. A short video posted on Twitter reveals that the film Andy Serkis has been called ” Venom : Let There Be Carnage “. The French name is not yet known.

Tom Hardy on the poster for “Venom 2” © Courtesy of Sony Pictures

The synopsis of this new fiction

This new opus will be marked by the arrival of a new character named Carnage incarnate by Woody Harrelson. To thwart the evil plans of the latter, Venom, always interpreted by Tom Hardy, will join Spider-Man played by the actor Tom Holland.

Realization and scenario of the film

The achievement is signed by the director Andy Serkis, especially known to have interpreted Gollum in the trilogy” Lord of the Rings “. The scenario, meanwhile, has been written by Kelly Marcel.