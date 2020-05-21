the next movie will be centered on Furiosa

The famous saga of futuristic action created by George Miller will have the right to a fifth film . It will be a prequel of the film was released 5 years ago, with Tom Hardy and Charlize Theronand it will focus precisely on her character in it, Furiosa, an amazon warrior that fights for his freedom . But against all odds, this is not Charlize Theron, who will resume his role she interpreted brilliantly . George Miller revealed this week – end in the NY Times, and gave a very specific reason :

“For years, I thought that we could rejuvenate digitally Charlize Theron with software for special effects, but I realize that this is not yet to the point on the technical plan . So we are still in the blur…”

The “Of – Aging”is a bit the new digital technology at the moment . Martin Scorsese used it in his film The Irishman and lately, it has even been seen in the fifth season of Office of the legendsbut it is true that it is not worth the real players with their real faces . . . Knowing that the new Mad Max is going to be centered on a Furiosa young throughout the film, it seems logical to choose a new actress . Some names are circulating already, including Ana Taylor Joy, 24 years old, which has been proved with the film Split M . Night Shyamalan . It would be in competition with the English actress of 27 years Jodie Comerstar of the series Killing Eve that has earned him the Emmy Award for best actress this year . This last would have had several meetings – you video with the production during the containment .

For the moment, with the global pandemic that causes delays in the schedules of shooting, the new Mad Max not going to be for any of the following. Basic filming was scheduled to start this fall but it will surely be postponed in 2020, all the more that George Miller must finish the shooting of another film before Three Thousand years of Longing with Tilda Swinton, and Idris Elba . And we should expect to see a lot more of the saga Mad Max on the big screen, because in addition to the prequel on Furiosa, George Miller announced in 2015 want to make two further films with the character of Maxand that Tom Hardy would be leaving to resume his role . It is valid in advance .