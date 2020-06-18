the next panel loses its screenwriter

— © Paramount Pictures – Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade / Allociné

Originally scheduled for July 2019, the output of the fifth installment of Indiana Jones was first postponed by two years. And in the face of the pandemic coronavirus, which has caused some delays in production, the film will finally be aired for the first time in cinemas in July 2022, if nothing changes by then. But their production is also faced with other changes. Recently, screenwriter David Koepp, in particular, announced that it was not included in the project.

The filming of Indiana Jones seems complicated. First was the departure of Steven Spielberg in February last to leave their place of James Mangold, and now it is the turn of writer, David Koeppto leave the ship. Interviewed by Colliderthe latter has not hidden the reasons for that is being pushed to abandon the project :” When Jim Mangold happened… he deserved to have his chance. I have written several versions with Steven, so when he left the project, that the time was right to let Jim explain his point of view and let him or her computer to write this scenario “he declared to the american magazine.

Read also The French voice of Bruce Willis, Patrick Poivey, died

If the explanations of the writer seem to be quite understandable, the new poses, however, the concern among the fans of the saga of worship. After delays caused by the global crisis of health, this disorder can also affect the release date of the film. Rumors indicate that the writing of the scenario have been placed in the hands of Jonathan Kasdan (Solo : Star Wars, History of the city of Dawson). However, nothing is certain for now.

Side of cast, if the old rumors have suggested that Harrison Ford could pass the torch to Chris Pratt in this fifth installment, the actor himself announced that he did not intend to assign your paper to any person at any time soon. Well, we will find ourselves once again in the headlining, in the skin of the most famous adventurer in the world.