The next place of quarantine of Zendaya?

Updated 22.04.2020 at 13:19

Hollywood Star

Discovery in a series for Disney, Zendaya has been propelled to stardom through the role it has played in “Spider-Man: Away from His family”.

From the top of its 23 years, the actress Zendaya (known for his roles in "Spider-Man" or the series "Euphoria") was among the guests at the film Festival in Zurich, last year. It is part of the actresses with the most views out of the moment in Hollywood and earns a very good living. According to the website Variety.com she has been the acquisition of a second property of a value of four million francs. And here's what looks like a small jewel, located not far from Los Angeles, in the San Fernando valley. At first glance, the property is a good effect. But look more closely, we find few defects.

Most young people his age live in a shared flat or are still with their parents. And when one is not born with a silver spoon in the mouth, that we haven’t won the lottery or that it is not part of the high wages, the apartment we have is normally at the age of 23 years old is relatively simple. But what applies to the milléniaux lambda does not apply to Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, better known under the name of Zendaya.

The end of 2019, the starlet has acquired a second property, located not far from Los Angeles, in the San Fernando valley. Its price: four million francs. This nice little nest-egg allows him to enjoy a surface area of 476 m2 with seven bathrooms, six bedrooms, a huge garden, a swimming pool and an annex for the guests. That said, his state leaves a little to be desired.

Currently, Zendaya rent the property for 12′ $ 900 a month

According to the website Variety.comso , the actress would have become owner of the property, last year. It is only now that photos showing the remains before the extensive renovation work, have made their appearance on the internet. Looking at the photos, it is obvious that Zendaya has had to inject hundreds of thousands of dollars extra to cool the premises.

According to “Variety”, it is not at all certain that it will be moving one day. An announcement would have been on the Canvas a short period of time, in which the actress offered the property as a rental for $ 12′ $ 900 a month.

She is without a doubt attached to his first property

But maybe Zendaya just did not want to leave his first property in Northridge, in suburban Los Angeles, which it acquired for $ 1.4 million, when she was barely 20 years old.