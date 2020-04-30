The next place of quarantine of Zendaya?

Updated 22.04.2020 at 13:19
Hollywood Star
Discovery in a series for Disney, Zendaya has been propelled to stardom through the role it has played in “Spider-Man: Away from His family”.
Most young people his age live in a shared flat or are still with their parents. And when one is not born with a silver spoon in the mouth, that we haven’t won the lottery or that it is not part of the high wages, the apartment we have is normally at the age of 23 years old is relatively simple. But what applies to the milléniaux lambda does not apply to Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, better known under the name of Zendaya.
The end of 2019, the starlet has acquired a second property, located not far from Los Angeles, in the San Fernando valley. Its price: four million francs. This nice little nest-egg allows him to enjoy a surface area of 476 m2 with seven bathrooms, six bedrooms, a huge garden, a swimming pool and an annex for the guests. That said, his state leaves a little to be desired.
According to the website Variety.comso , the actress would have become owner of the property, last year. It is only now that photos showing the remains before the extensive renovation work, have made their appearance on the internet. Looking at the photos, it is obvious that Zendaya has had to inject hundreds of thousands of dollars extra to cool the premises.
According to “Variety”, it is not at all certain that it will be moving one day. An announcement would have been on the Canvas a short period of time, in which the actress offered the property as a rental for $ 12′ $ 900 a month.
But maybe Zendaya just did not want to leave his first property in Northridge, in suburban Los Angeles, which it acquired for $ 1.4 million, when she was barely 20 years old.
In 2019, “Vogue”, was the guest of Zendaya for the sequence “73 Questions”. You’ll discover its interior in the video. To view his new property, go to the slide show.