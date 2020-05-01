The next role of Maisie Williams is almost as badass as Arya Stark

Tv series

The british actress has finally chosen its new series : an adventure comedy in which she plays an out-of-the-law.

Revealed in Game of Thrones after having held the role of Arya Stark for 8 seasons, Maisie Williams has been a long time before you find a project as exciting as the one that just ended with HBO.

But there it is, bed-on this Wednesday, on AlloCiné, the british actress has finally chosen its new series. And his next role looks (almost) as badass as the last.

Two weeks to survive

More than a month after the end of the last season of GOT, Maisie Williams has landed the lead role in a new series for the channel Sky One. “Entitled” Two Weeks to Live, this adventure comedy in 6 episodes will follow the adventures of the young Kim Noakes, raised by her mother in the margins of the society after the obscure disappearance of his father “, written AlloCiné. “After several years to acquire survival skills, she came out of retirement to honor the memory of this last, in a mysterious secret mission. ” On the run with his brother and a friend, the young woman described as a “white shark “ goes to show that it is ready to do anything to survive.

Written by Gaby HullThe Dark Mile, Obsession), the scenario seems to have seduced the young actress. “I am eager to launch myself into something new,” she said in a statement. “I think Two Weeks To Live has really great potential, and I want to create something incredible with this wonderful team ! “

Hard to do better

The end of last may, interviewed by SFX Magazine, the actress of 22 years old, admitted having trouble finding a shoe to his foot, side professional projects. ” I read other scripts today and I say to myself : ‘this is void’. The stories are not complex. And sometimes, I read a script that was 30 pages too, and I realize that there is still no twist “, told she, by comparing (naturally) with Game of Thrones. ” It is sometimes very difficult to find something that will surprise you. I think GOT has always done that very well “she added. Hoping that his next role will be at the height of his expectations… and those of his fans.