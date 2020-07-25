The next “Thor”, with Natalie Portman, will be very romantic, according to Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi is in a romantic phrase. The director warned: his next film, Thor: Love and Thunder, will be as much a superhero movie as it is a love movie. Asked by the BBC, the filmmaker confided that he had just made a new pass on the screenplay and that he was, of course, inspired by his current passion for romantic films.

“The film is crazy and at the same time very romantic. I’m all about romance right now. I want to make romance. I want to do something that I have never done before or that has never interested me. It’s something I feel like attacking now, ”explained the man behind the camera for films as thematically diverse as Jojo Rabbit, What We Do In The Shadows, and Thor: Ragnarok.

Love is everywhere

We already know that Jane Foster, the character of Natalie Portman (who fell in love with the Asgardian superhero in the first two opus), must play the main role of this fourth film of the franchise. We also know that Asgard’s new monarch, Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson), named by Thor at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and also the first bisexual superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would be looking for ‘a queen to lead by his side. Enough to fuel at least two love stories! It is also unclear if Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston will return, and what role is planned for another Hollywood superstar, Christian Bale, who will play the villain of the film (although the rumor wants him to appear as Dario Agger, aka Minotaur)