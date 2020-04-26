The next tour of Lady Gaga will begin with Paris in July with a date at the Stade de France

After having released their first single, “Stupid Love”, Lady Gaga has announced a tour this summer which will begin on 24 July at the Stade de France.

Lady Gaga announced on Thursday 5 march a summer tour special from 6 cities, which will start by Paris on July 24, 2020 at the Stade de France. The tour called The Chromatica Ball will then stop in London, Toronto, Boston and Chicago before finishing on August 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey (United States).

The tickets for Paris, London, and Toronto will go on sale Friday, march 13 on the site of Live Nation. Fans can also purchase VIP packages that will allow them to make a tour backstage, and have a privileged access (parking, living room etc).



Lady Gaga has released in the past week Stupid Love his first song of the year and her first single since Shallow, the song winner of A Star is Bornthe film of Bradley Cooper out in 2018 of which she was the heroine.

Accompanied by a clip flashy, Stupid Love announces sixth album of the singer which we know nothing yet.



Film, Lady Gaga should be in the credits of the next film by Ridley Scott (Blade Runner, Gladiator, Thelma and Louise…) on the icon of the mode Guggio Gucci and the murder of her grandson, Maurizio, inheritor of the fashion house. Lady Gaga y will play the wife of Maurizio, Patricia Reggiani. Nicknamed “the black widow”, she was accused of having ordered the murder for the inheritance of the brand and has been sentenced to 26 years in prison. It was released in 2013.



The tour Chromatica Ball

Paris on 24 July

London on 30 July

Boston, August 5,

Toronto, August 9,

Chicago on the 14th August

East Rutherford, August 19,