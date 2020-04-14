The NFL reacts to the extension of Christian McCaffrey in Carolina

By
James Reno
-
0
22


Christian McCaffrey won a rod high to the corridors of the NFL when it surpassed the 1,000 yards by land and by air in 2019, and the star of 23 years of age for the Carolina Panthers and was rewarded for his incredible campaign this Monday with a contract extension of four years and 64 million dollars.

The players of the NFL quickly took on the task of congratulating McCaffrey, while other corridors of the NFL will continue the details of the agreement with interest:



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here