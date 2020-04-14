The NFL reacts to the extension of Christian McCaffrey in Carolina

Christian McCaffrey won a rod high to the corridors of the NFL when it surpassed the 1,000 yards by land and by air in 2019, and the star of 23 years of age for the Carolina Panthers and was rewarded for his incredible campaign this Monday with a contract extension of four years and 64 million dollars.

The players of the NFL quickly took on the task of congratulating McCaffrey, while other corridors of the NFL will continue the details of the agreement with interest:

Yesssirrrr smart money!!!! @CMC_22 Let’s GO UP again next season bro bet it all back ! 💪🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/b8na4kYYKd — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) April 13, 2020

@CMC_22 congrats man!!! You earned it! 💰💰💰 https://t.co/l7m8lhmH49 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 13, 2020

I remember my first week in Carolina, people told me to stay away from @CMC_22 because he “does too much” aka I works to hard. That’s how I work so I knew I had to be right beside him (in front 😂) to push the tempo. I have earned every single penny and is one hell of a leader! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 13, 2020

