the nicknames of his wigs in Game of Thrones !

Fans of Game of Thrones have noticed : Emilia Clarke has brought several wigs. Prostheses capillaries that have they also the right to their name. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys in Game of Thrones is no longer present. Strong character and iconicit ranks as one of the main protagonists who weave the fabric of the series inspired by the work of George R. R. Martin.

Recognizable from miles away with her platinum blonde wigthe Khaleesi has therefore the taste in hair styling. Evidenced by the numerous wigs which the actress endows.

They arrive at the level of the arm d’Emilia Clarke. It must therefore be a job monster to maintainfor the team.

To the point where each of them should have an identity of its own ! If we knew that the capes Jon Snow were made of rugs Ikea, we now know that the wigs ofEmilia Clarke have each have their own nickname !

Kevin Alexander, the man who takes care of the manes of the actors in the show, has given the details of this interview capillary.

Emilia Clarke: the secrets of his wigs revealed

Something to give a little more of the character of these hair more bungs than blond. For example, one of these wigs is called “Candice “, in tribute to a other designer on the sets of Game of Thrones.

And it is not the only one to benefit from his own name. Among these, we find Dany, Diva or even a more descriptive name : Blondie.

“We started with a single wig “said the hairdresser to Tim e. “And then, little by little during 7 years, we has manufactured other — they can easily become brittle “, he admitted.

“These products are really sensitive to the air “he continued. “So, if there is too much smoke on a scene of a fire, they turn grey “.

” They are lost, simply “laments the man behind the mane of Emilia Clarke. “They become grey as if she had rolled in the mud “.

It is therefore not a trivial matter, of maintaining the hair of the mother of dragons ! All that the simple choice of color each wig was debate within the team.

