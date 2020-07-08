The niece of Donald Trump pushes the nail

Really, Donald Trump and his family inspired scriptures, that are not very favorable. After that the book produced by one of his former advisers, John Bolton, the president of the united States is once again the topic of the revelations, unfavorable, or even “poignant and raunchy”the part of his niece, Mary of Triumph. In his forthcoming book, the 14 of July next, Too much and is Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man (Too much and is never enough: how my family has created the most dangerous man in the world), fifty years of age, has the intention of liquidating their accounts. Habitual liar, cheater, strong influence of the father… the daughter of the brother of Donald Trump, Fred Trump Jr., reveals how the the family has been formed by a patriarch “dominant” who wanted to make his son the “the killers”.

“Unlike other periods of his life, the failures of Donald may not be hidden or ignored, because they threaten us all”justifies Mary of Victory, in an extract published by The people. Beyond the portrait of the american president, the psychoanalyst of profession dates back to several decades of a dysfunctional familybetween the abuse, drugs and questionable behaviours. A tragedy that begins with the father of Fred Trump Sr., who is described as a “sociopath, high-level”. Father authoritarian, misogynist, small gestures of affection… it makes the singular vision of his son, at the same time that he martyrise his eldest son, Fred Jr. “The problem with Donald is that the personality is rigid and combative that has been built developed to protect themselves from the terror of an early abandonment – and the fact that he had been a witness of the abuses of Freddy (his older brother, considered the “black sheep” of the family) by his father, the were cut off from all human connection real“says the niece of the head of State.

Donald Trump, deceive from a young age

Donald Trump is not the only one to take for your degree. If Melania Trump is described as “strategically discreet”his first wife of the president, Ivana Trump, and is seen as “arrogant” and “wicked”. Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law of Donald Trump, is compared to a “puppy excited”. All the items that are in addition to any other dark secrets of the family, such as tax evasion, organised by the family of billionaire in the 1990sor the fact that Mary Trump accuses his uncle of having cheated on the SATa review of the end of the high school of the major in admissions to american universities.

“The monstrosity of Donald is the manifestation of a weakness in himhe has avoided all his life”writes Mary Trump, that is at the heart of a fierce battle against Donald Trump over the will of Fred Trump Sr., For its part, the entourage of the american president has tried to stop the publication of the book. The younger brother of the Trump, Robert, wanted the ban in court, arguing that Mary Trump was bound by a confidentiality agreement. Argument rejected by the judge who authorised the publication of the house to continue with the publication.

