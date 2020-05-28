the Nike Air Max 270 React will be available tomorrow !

Nike and Travis Scott never end to make us dream. After the Air Force 1, the Air Jordan 1 or Nike SB Dunk, Nike and Cactus Jack are the Air Max 270 React…

After months of teasing, and a show noticed in the game of Battle Royal Fortnite during the containment, Travis Scott returns to the world of sneakers, with his new pair so must be sold this Friday, may 29, so tomorrow. This new shoe, once again, demonstrates the ability of Travis Scott and Nike to be able to diversify and create innovative collaborations with this time, a style that is completely vintage !

A style that worked

The design already unveiled shows us a pair of hybrid-like the 90’s, perfect for surveying all types of terrain, especially the more wrinkled. The palette of color affected by the rapper gives a mixture of white yellowed to the soles unique design, and comfortable with touches of brown and an inside grey. For the branding, it should be noted the presence of the logo “Cactus Trail” overcomes the pulling back, a hangtag “Diclaimer” and the suede-like comes to marry the Nike logo in orange. Of red carnations and a lace-lock blue and brown complement this shoes off-white.

If the sneakosphère is besieged and is impatient is that there is a small bonus : a variation of sizes for all members of the family !!!

Where to find them ?

If Travis Scott was preferred retailers at the release of the Nike SB Dunk Low. This pair will be this time available on the site Shop.travisscott.comon the website Nike.fr and at a selection of retailers. The price will be 170 euros and double bonus, a collection of clothing Nike x Travis Scott will be available the same day !

Still a little patience, and the pus the lucky ones might be able to even wear them as of this weekend, to take advantage of this 2nd phase of déconfinement !