The Nike Travis Scott Air Max 270 is depleted in a second

By
Kim Lee
-
0
39


This Friday, Nike has lifted the veil on its exclusive Travis Scott Air Max 270 React. In a second, the stocks were already exhausted.

This Friday again, it was Russian roulette to achieve put the hand on the prestigious Travis Scott Air Max 270 React, which was designed by Nike and artist of Houston. At the end of an exclusive collaboration, they have lifted the veil, finally, on a beautiful “Cactus Trail”, which will put a small second to dry. As expected, the pair has been (too) quickly a victim of its success, and provoked the anger of some fans, on the watch for the occasion. Some specify not to have not even been able to click on the link.

A few days after the already long awaited Chunky Dunky, in collaboration with Ben & Jerry’s, Nike, loop a week as effective as random for the fans.

he announces "Rodeo 2" from Travis Scott and provokes an outcry on Twitter



