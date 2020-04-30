The Noiseur singing Ave Mariah Carey

Always looking contexts shifted, The Noiseur has unveiled its own “Ave Maria…h Carey “ ! A song of the end of the year as we like…

Atmosphere 100% Christmas to this statement romantic (and full of irony) to the diva American. What’s more, an ideal piece to accompany the imminent long evenings around the tree.

The result will not be long as Frenchy dreamer publishes his second EP in January 2020.

#ChristmasKifSpirit

The Noiseur – Chamber music (EP) / release Date : 24 January 2020 in A Simple Plan.