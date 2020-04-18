the number of deaths daily is rising again in Spain

The number of dead in 24 hours of the Covid-19 rebounded in Spain on Sunday to 619, after three consecutive days of decline, bringing the total balance to 16.972, according to figures published by the government.

More than 160,000 confirmed cases

Saturday, that number had increased to 510 in the third country the most grief-stricken of the world by the pandemic behind the United States and Italy. The number of new confirmed cases in 24 hours (approximately 4.100) on the other hand has fallen Sunday compared to Saturday. In total, the number of confirmed cases is 166.019 while the number of people healed is $ 62.391.

The containment of the most stringent to which is subjected the country since march 14, has been extended until April 25 included, but the head of government Pedro Sanchez has already warned that it should be even and warned against any relaxation. The nearly 47 million Spaniards have the right to go out of home to go to work if telecommuting is not possible, buy food, get medical care or go out with their dog. A walk or sport activity outside them is prohibited.

10 million masks soon to be distributed

On the other hand, the stop for two weeks non-core activities that put the fourth euro zone economy is almost at a halt must come to an end on Monday after the easter weekend. In the Face of the fear of a rebound in contagion, the government announced that it would distribute 10 million of masks from Monday, with people forced to use public transport to return to work.