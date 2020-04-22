The number of hospitalizations in the fall, 230 new death

► A consultative Committee was held this Friday on the resumption of visits in rest homes, a topic that has created controversy this week. The different levels of authority are agreed on the need to first consult with the sector. The recovery is so postponed.

► This Thursday, the bar of the 5,000 deaths has been exceeded in Belgium. 1.329 new cases to be positive in the coronavirus have been reported. 5.161 patients are hospitalized. 320 new hospitalizations have been recorded over the last 24 hours. 5.163 deaths in total have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. “The strength of the virus decreases,” said Benoit Ramacker, spokesman for the crisis Center.

► “I admit frankly. We also, of the authorities, make mistakes. Experts and politicians are also humans, who do their best to manage this crisis, that we had never known,” said this Friday, the flemish minister-president Jan Ham, via a message transmitted on the social networks.

► In France, the number of people who have died from the coronavirus was 18.681 this Friday, is 761 people more in 24 hours. For the third consecutive day, the number of people hospitalized because of the Covid-19 has decreased from 115, and that of the people in the intensive care unit, an indicator, a very follow-up, was down to 221. On his side, Italy announced the healing of 2.563 sick of the Covid-19 in one day, a record since the beginning of the pandemic in this country where it has officially killed nearly 23,000 people. It is "the highest number of healings since the beginning of the crisis," said Angelo Borrelli, head of the civil protection, in announcing, however, the death of 575 people in 24 hours.

► The agricultural Fair of Libramont, of which the 86th edition to be held in July, will not take place this year and is postponed to July 2021, because of the crisis of the sars coronavirus. Same decision for the 38th edition of the international contemporary art fair Art Brussels that is postponed to April 2021. The event was held on the site of Tour & Taxis in Brussels.

► The net financing needs of the federal government db reach 31,41 billion euros in 2020, to be 21.8 billion euros more than initially planned, announced the Agency’s debt. This last has been compelled to revise its financing plan to 2020 to take account of the consequences of the crisis in health and economic due to the Covid-19 that blew up the public deficit.

► The mayors of the belgian communes of the coast were not yet reached Friday agreement on the sanitary measures to be put in place for the summer holidays in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The proponents of restrictive measures are opposed to those who want to extend the swimming areas, while others require mostly a consensus.

► Recovery lean at Volvo Ghent, situation blocked at Audi Brussels. The two automotive plants in the belgian remaining wanted to resume production on Monday, April 20. But raise the production of automobiles while respecting social distancing is not an easy task. The tension is rising between the workers and the managements of the two factories.

► Last night, the social partners of the construction has closed an agreement. They frame the safety rules for the recovery of the building theoretically scheduled for may 4 next.

► The federal Agency for occupational risks (Fedris) has adjusted the criteria for the recognition of the Covid-19 as an occupational disease, she announced Friday via press release. It has mainly clarified the occupational categories for which there is an increased risk of contamination by the virus.

► The housing sector has developed a recovery plan in order to reactivate the market in a progressive manner. The Federation of notaries (Fednot), the IPI, Federia and IPC have prepared a plan in several stages that they have sent to the expert group in charge of the déconfinement.

► The post offices will gradually reopen their doors to the public on Saturday, a total of nearly 350 offices between them being accessible from Saturday, 18 April, ad Bpost.