The numbers of Carlos Vela, the mexican footballer who dislikes football

Carlos Vela has declared on several occasions dislikes of the football industry. However, since the beginning of his career, the mexican striker has proven to be an excellent footballer on the pitch.
The striker he began his career in the youth teams of Chivas the Guadalajara, but he never managed to debut in first division. However, that did not stop emigrated to the Old Continent.
This is thanks to its great participation in the World cup Sub-17 Peru 2005, in which the mexican national team came out champion. In addition to lifting the trophy, the romperedes was scorer of the contest with 5 notes, being key in the final, where its selection won 3-0 over Brazil.
After the World Cup, the Bomber had the opportunity to go to a big England: Arsenal, but for his young age, had to be ceded to other clubs. That’s why it came as a loan to the Salamanca and then Osasuna of Spanish football, before having his debut with the English, in the 2008-09 season.
Later, he played the 2010-11 season with West Bromwich, but the lack of minutes led him to return to Spain with the Real Sociedad of Spain. In the club vasco remained for 7 seasons with great performances. He played 250 games in where provided 73 goals and 45 assists.
Completed 25 games in UEFA Champions League and 5 goals between Arsenal and Real Sociedad. In addition, added 4 matches in UEFA Europa League among the editions of 2014-15 and 2017-18.
After exiting as idol of the txuri-urdines, Sailing took a course radical in his career: came to the Major League Soccer (MLS) of the united States. The striker is the first player in franchise Los Angeles FC and, with two years at the club, has put on a t-shirt superstar.
With the box angelino recorded 52 goals in 64 games in the MLS. In addition, established the record for most goals scored in an MLS season in 2019 (34 goals) and scored 3 goals in 5 matches in the US Open Cup in 2018 and 2019.
For this reason, it was awarded with the “Landon Donovan MVP” (most valuable player of the competition) and received the Loot Gold to the maximum scorer of the year. In addition to that, he was part of the 11 ideal of the MLS and was part of MLS All-Star in 2018 and 2019.
Held at least 1 goal in 13 of their last 15 meetings (16 annotations in MLS and 2 in the Champions League of CONCACAF. Also, scored 16 goals in his last 13 rounds of the MLS (2019 and 2020).
Scored 2 goals in 2 commitments of Champions League 2020 with Los Angeles FC, in the key Quarter-final against Club León of Mexico. And qualified to the Quarterfinals where it will face Cruz Azul of their country.
With his selection, has had a discrete and controversial after his championship Sub-17, as it has rejected the calls on several occasions. Represented the selected mexican u-20 World cup for that category in Canada in 2007 and he had his debut in the combined all the 12 of September that same year in a Friendly against Brazil.
Participated in the Gold Cup 2009 (3 matches and 1 goal) and 2015 (5 games and 2 goals), where he was consecrated Champion. Also played 2 editions of the World Cup FIFA: South africa 2010 (2 matches) and Russia 2018 (4 games and 1 goal).
He joined the staff of the selected from Mexico in the Qualifiers CONCACAF, heading to south Africa in 2010 and Russia in 2018 and played the FIFA Confederations cup in Russia 2017. In addition, recorded 19 goals and 10 assists in 72 games with the Tri.