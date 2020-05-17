The nurses in the hospital have been celebrating music for the healing of the last patient Covid-19

The last patient Covid-19 left the centre hospitalier de Béziers. the staff is celebrating this good news in choreography. — CH Béziers



The team from the health unit Covid-19 of the centre hospitalier de

Béziers has celebrated its own way to the exit of the last patient hospitalized to be treated for the coronavirus in its walls. On an air of

Celine Dion (You), they are four to celebrate this release in dance and in song, thanking the passage of the Biterrois for their support and their respect for the containment.

This is not the first that caregivers and non-caregivers of the centre hospitalier de Béziers puts his messages in song. The fiftieth day of the confinement, it is on Thriller Michael Jackson as the teams in the operating theatre had encouraged the people to continue to respect the containment.

46 people still hospitalized in the Hérault

“You have allowed us to limit the saturation of our capacity for hospitalization, had posted the hospital Centre on the social networks, the 8th of may. To thank you our surgical team dedicate to you this little dance against the coronavirus. Thank you all “. In this choreography, there was the hospital staff to block against the virus and eventually put it to the ground.

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Thank you Since yesterday evening, we do not have ANY patient COVID hospitalized in our institution. Then the team of the hospital unit COVID wanted to thank you for your support on a daily basis !https://t.co/E52zvPwCiq — Centre Hospitalier de Béziers (@chbeziers) May 17, 2020

On the whole of the department of the Hérault, 46 people were still hospitalized, according to the latest bulletin of the ARS (regional Agency of Health) stopped Friday at 19h, 16 of them in intensive care. 154 people have officially died from Covid-19.