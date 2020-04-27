the nursing staff dance to “Boyfriend” !

On TikTok, staff dance to the song “Boyfriend” of Selena Gomez. Very moved, she shared their video on Instagram.

In the story of his account Instagram, Selena Gomez shares a video TikTok of personal caregivers. While they dance on his new track ” Boyfriend “, the singer is very emotional. MCE tells you more !

We can do him more pleasure ! While Selena Gomez is not usually a big fan of social networks, the interpreter of “Feel Me” love the app TikTok.

Indeed, the former girlfriend of The Weeknd complains these applications be harmful to his mental health. Then, the young woman prefers to be away from the maximum.

Moreover, the latter had disappeared from the social networks for a long time. But while she is back, it uses Instagram in a new way ! And it is very touching.

While users of Instagram share their entire life to their subscribers, Selena Gomez prefers to publish videos of his fans. Especially if they sing and dance on one of his pieces.

In its story on Instagram, the former star of the series The Wizards Of Waverly Place post a ton of videos, shot on TikTok. Very moved by one of themthe singer in the comments !

Selena Gomez is very touched

In fact, Selena Gomez loves to see his fans having fun on the his new title of ” Boyfriend “. This makes it really fun ! Yes, she could watch them for hours !

Thus, thousands of people are having fun singing and dancing in front of the camera. As two health care providers ! While the singer falls on their video, it does not leave indifferent.

So, Selena Gomez is eager to share her story on Instagram. We see two young women, covered from head to foot, dancing on “Boyfriend” during their short break.

Really touched by their gesture, the performer of “Feel Me” is so keen to comment ! ” This made me smile so much !! Thank you to all the health professionals in the first line. You are heroes ❤️ “

Also, this is not the first time that the singer gives strength to personal caregivers ! The evidence, the young woman makes a gift very important to a free hospital of Los Angeles.

It ” thees caregivers put their lives on the line to save us.” Then, she gives of her person because ” they lack the masks and respiratory “.

