The oat milk, a bet of $ 2 billion for Verlinvest

The Swedish Oatly is the sum total of $ 200 million. Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z jumped on. The de Spoelberch (AB InBev), from 2016, welcome.

Almond, soy, rice, coconut, cashews… The alternatives to animal milk are not missing. But some stand out more than others. As the oat milkthat today seems to be particularly in vogue.

To demonstrate this, the producer Swedish Oatly, who has made it his specialty, has raised 200 million dollars in the beginning of the weekwhat is the meaning of the value at around $ 2 billion.

The range of investors? Blackstoneone of the largest private equity groups in the world, together with the Rabobank, traditionally financial important actor in the world of agriculture, which also puts the money on the table. But that is not it. Smell the case, several stars of show business are also mounted on the board, in the person of the rapper and business man Jay-Zthe presenter and producer Oprah Winfrey and the actress Natalie Portman (Leon, Star Wars, Black Swan,…).

Enough to allow Otaly to consider now to enter into new markets and double its volume of business, the company has finished last year in the $ 200 million.

To achieve this, the swede has five factories around the world by the end of the year: two in the united States, two in Europe (Sweden and the netherlands) and one in Asia.

Born in the mid 90’s

A development that cconfirm what at first was only a intituion, born in the heart of the University of Lundto the north of the city of Malmö, in the decade of the 90’s.

After being emancipated from his alma mater, Oalty has been able to fully implement. And it now sells its products without lactose in twenty countries of Europe and Asia. In competition with Alpro (ex-Vandemoortele and now Danone).

10% to 15% in the hands of the belgian

A seam that thethe family of Spoelberch, the shareholders of AB InBev, had been seen in 2016 already. The investment in the time – to help in the development in China and the united states – to the sides of the group behind the brand of chinese beer Snow, through a specific vehicle: CR Verlinvest.