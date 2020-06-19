The object of stigma as a symbol of pride, the durag is the head

From left to right, in 2016, during the parade, Fenty x Puma by Rihanna, in the hotel Salomonde Rothschild, in Paris. Rihanna at the awards ceremony of the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York in 2014. During a demonstration, on June 7, 2020 in Hollywood, after the death of George Floyd.

This is neither a knee to the ground, or a fist raised, and still less a square of silk… But the durag is experiencing a renewed interest and visibility in recent times. It was the first time on the cover of the british edition of the magazine Vogue, worn by Rihanna, accompanied with the title of “enthusiastic” Rebel ! “. Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of the celebrated monthly by the Condé Nast magazine, wrote in his account of Instagram for the launch of the may edition : “I never expected to see a durag on the cover of the Vogue ? As a reader, do not. Because even if this powerful symbol of the life of Black people, of self-preservation, resistance, and authenticity – occupy an important place in the popular culture, is rarely looked at through the prism of fashion and luxury. “ Slowly, from the month of April, we also saw this sheet of glossy paper in the bitumen trampled by the protesters, the blacks who have come to claim their equality, in the last few weeks, the united States and in other parts of the world.

Not that it was absent in the landscape. It is even inevitable, in the clips of american rap and French, beauty salon afro, or simply in the street… The durag is an accessory that is very present in the african-american culture. And even though it has been outside of the peak hours, where it was used simply to protect the hair frizzy and curly, this scarf polyester plate in his head, and adjusted with a knot at the nape of the neck and on average it costs two dollars a piece, has never ceased to be a sign of belonging to a community. What is new is that you multiply the (re)emergence in places where we don’t expect that necessarily. “It is used daily by Blacks for decades, but more recently it has again been placed in the front of the stage with artists from the community, who put in spaces where it was not allowed “, explains Yvane Jacob, author of the book Mined as in the Past (Robert Laffont, 2019). In 2014, Rihanna (still) bears a signature Swarovski encrusted crystals, to receive the award of fashion icon during the award ceremony of the CFDA Fashion Awards (the famous contest of the Council of fashion designers of the united states). Four years later, the artist is Solange who proudly wears a durag black at the MET Gala, 2018, on which is inscribed “My God, is carried out in a Du-Rag “ (” my god wears a durag “).

Linked to slavery

If, today, it seems more and more accepted, its history, which dates back to the Eighteenth century, is closely linked to the stigmatization of African-Americans. According to the urban dictionary (Urban Dictionary), it would take its name from the contraction of” doo “(hair) and” rag “(cloth) : a cloth that black women were forced to wear during slavery, the law Tignon forces them to hide their hair, which was considered to be too flashy. A way to mark them, or even to deny their identity.

