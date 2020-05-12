the official photos and a date for the Cactus Jack

After several months of waiting, an official preview of the collaboration Travis Scott x Air Jordan Cactus Jack and the range of clothing that accompanies it has been unveiled, a few days before the official release .

The flagship piece this range, signed Travis Scott, is still the Air Jordan long-awaited by the fans . This new pair is a military version of the Air Jordan 6, khaki color . In addition to the Nike logo and Air Jordan on the heel and tongue, the reason Cactus Jack the rapper, finds himself on the laces as well as on the right heel. The black sole is associated with pieces of rubber translucent white that reflect the black .

To accompany the arrival of the Jordan, a mini – clothing collection was also unveiled always in the same colour theme . Among the new features : a hoodie sweatshirt suede washed, a t – shirt, a pants cargo anti – tear-resistant, and a short suede washed . The details are in the form of printed matter and insignia of the brand Jumpman, as well as cacti in flames embroidered .

At the level of the price of this collection, they are quite varied . The Air Jordan range from$ 60 for small children to $ 250 for adults and will be available from the October 10, 22h ( pacific time ) . The range of clothing it will be released in parallel of the basketball will cost between 45 $ and 150 $ .