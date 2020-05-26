The official trailer for Netflix Spelling the Dream is released for a new documentary

The trailer for Netflix Spelling the Dream is released for a new documentary

Netflix released the official trailer of the upcoming documentary Spelling of the dreamafter four trips to the full of hope, while the film explores the trend of the American Indian to head the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999. You can check out the trailer below!

A competitor, indo-american has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee during the last 12 consecutive years, making this trend one of the longest in the history of the sport. Spelling of the dream tells of the ups and downs of four students of indo-americans as they compete to achieve their dream of winning the tournament iconic.

With fascinating insights from Dr Sanjay Gupta and Fareed Zakaria of ., comedian Hari Kondabolu, Kevin Negandhi of ESPN, of Nupur Lala, winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee (1999), and others, the film explores the reasons for this sequence of victories as incredible, and what this means for the community.

Spelling of the dream is directed by Sam Rega (League of Million, Miami Noir: The story of Arthur E. Teele), which has produced with Chris Weller. The film will be presented in avant-première on 3 June.

