“The Old Guard “, a new blockbuster lyophilized signed Netflix

There is something vaguely depressing to look at The Old Guard. The impression of a movie especially with her name, and despite the trappings jeunistes are likely to make illusion. A product far from being dishonourable – it is consumed – but freeze-dried, predictable, academic and wisely in the nails of the algorithms of Netflix. The whole check-list to attract more or less twenty years and ensure the benevolence of the social networks is scrupulously checked : adaptation of a comic book cult of the firm’s Image (to which we must, among other The Walking Dead) ; story combining fantasy and action with lots of shoot-outs, and the cold Charlize Theron once more idolised by warrior-mater dolorosa the Furyosa in Mad Max : Fury Road ; original music 100 % NRJ/Voltage FM-based chiming electro-rap moulinées the vocoder (we will return to breath lyric) ; a big bad guy from the industry ” big pharma “, scarecrow favourite tweeters complotistes ; a couple male (in which The Old Guard its most beautiful scene, by the way) ; a visual style interchangeable… And in the end, a package of ordinary, which seems to indicate the future of the action film, far, very far from its splendor during the 1980s and 1990s, when filmmakers, visionaries like James Cameron, John McTiernan, Kathryn Bigelow or Paul Verhoeven to him, they had punch, an ambiguity of the character. Even were reinventing from the inside out as did the Wachowski with Matrix.

Directed by the relatively unknown Gina-Prince Bythewood (she was signed in 2000 and 2014 two romances, previously unpublished in France, and in 2008 the beautiful family drama The Secret of Lily Owens), The Old Guard therefore, the screen the comic book of the same name created in 2017 by the writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernández. A best-seller almost immediately (published in France by Glénat), celebrated in the pages of the New York Times, in which a group of mercenaries immortal done discreetly well around the world for centuries. Even thousands of years to the head of the band, Andromache Scythia (in the VF of Netflix, it is Andromache the Scythian), that the film never specifies the age, but who, in the COMICS, shows 67 centuries to the counter. The sides of the dean : the couple Nicky (Lucas Marinelli) and Joe (Marwan Kenzari), ex-enemies at the time of the crusades had finally become lovers, as well as Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), the expert in logistics and benjamin of the group, a survivor of the napoleonic wars. At the beginning of the story, the quartet is trapped by an ex-CIA agent (Chiwetel Ejiofor) to the balance of Merrick (Harry Melling, the Dudley Dursley of the movies Harry Potter), a powerful CEO of a pharmaceutical company eager to steal the genetic code of the immortals to get a patent “wondrous”. Beyond the private army that the stalking, Andromache and his accomplices spot at the same time a new rookie potential : the caporale Nile (Kiki Layne), a young member of the Marines, committed in Afghanistan and who has just discovered his immortality. Allied decisive of the group in its fight against Merrick, Nile will bring a new blood welcome to these mutants psychologically marked by their inability to die – a gift which will always be no explanation in the credits at the end.

A big pilot episode of tv series

Optioned by the production company Skydance Media in the same year of its publication, and then acquired exclusively by Netflix, The Old Guard offers a new variation on the theme of a secret brotherhood of supermen eternal, acting in the shadows, as once the Highlander of Russell Mulcahy. The comparison ends here since in Highlanderthe immortals are killed with blows of decapitation (the only way for them to die) in order to fulfill an ancient prophecy – ” There can be only one “, that’s the slogan of the film in 1985. In The Old Guardwhich adds flavour to the concept of the bastons to the John Wickthe indestructible can be counted on the fingers of one hand and form on the contrary a group of ultra-welded, under the orders of Andromache, accepting various rescue missions in the service of humanity. A bit like the gentiles adventurers The Agency’s all-hazardsexcept that here we do not laugh at all. Two good ideas surnagent of this argument scénaristiquement binary : 1. The older they get, the more the immortals might lose their healing power and therefore die for good after a estocade fatal ; 2. In the era of Web 2.0 and the global village, the discretion desired by Andromache and his friends has become untenable and this new world puts them de facto in danger. But The Old Guard does, alas, not much of these two pitfalls and, apart from a vague plot twist (predictable) in its last act, it is a routine of calm that follows this script without asperity, ensconced in a first-degree ado angry prohibiting any nuance, any humour or irony, politically incorrect. In short, all of this is taken very seriously without necessarily having the means to do so.

Big pilot episode

The time of a scene, only one, tone is a rather serious fact fly : when Joe embarks on a short but very beautiful monologue describing her love for her lover, Nicky, tirade addressed to one of the militiamen who caught them and making fun of their homosexuality. The scene is well played, the words hopelessly romantic (” The nature of our relationship overshoots. He is my beacon in the night, my flame in the blizzard, and, a thousand years later, I shudder again as his kisses “), and the message sent to the homophobic in the grass. We would have liked as all the rest of The Old Guard turns out also vibrant. But neither its staging standard, nor his digital camera very functional, nor its characters one-dimensional, nor his writing, taking care not to upset anyone only allow the film to rise above the level of a big pilot episode of tv series lambda. The double epilogue and the ultimate coup de theatre does not leave, moreover, to be little doubt about the intentions of Netflix on the preparation of suites, if subscribers respond sufficiently present.

Of what to envisage a rosy future for this new franchise of the superhero immortals, of which a second cycle of adventures, is being published in the United States. At a time when the halls of agonizing are desperately waiting for the messiah Tenetit seems that the platforms of streaming still remain the best hope of a second youth for blockbuster movies to action formatted and without special genius. As this The Old Guard which, despite its graphic violence, there remains an entertainment well light and slightly razor. And this “old guard” who does not die, a single cry from the heart comes to us in the round : give us the old world !