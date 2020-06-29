The Old Guard : Charlize Theron attack and ridicules Steven Seagal – News Movie

For The Old Guardthe actress south african has been training with the best stuntmen in the industry and she insists to get into a fight itself.

Become a legendary icon of hollywood action films, Charlize Theron has been training with the same team as that of Keanu Reeves on John Wick. In the program, you can expect to fight very hard among the group of mercenaries, the immortals, led by Andromache, the character of the actress, and its antagonists. The actress, who is determined to do her stunts herself, would have left a ligament of the thumb (but one would expect no less from an actress who has ruffled a-side and left two teeth on the filming ofAtomic Blonde).

In full promotion of this new film, the adaptation of The Old Guard (a comic book signed by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez), the actress has taken the trouble to push Steven Seagal that she does not find the level of his reputation. The actor Nico and Trap on the high seasa figure of action cinema hollywood is increasingly rare since the early 90’s (most of his films are released immediately on DVD) and has been repeatedly accused of sexual harassment and rape in the course of the last twenty-five years.

Charlize Theron has hold the nail by pointing out that the actor was overestimated and even hinted thatshe was better trained than him.

Treatment of old obese unable… Ooch, it stings !

During a discussion at a distance with the presenter american Howard Stern (pandemic Covid-19 requires), the actress is in particular referred to the intensive training she has followed to portray the character of the warrior of antiquity. She described the people she is inspired and those that she finds surcotées to the image of Steven Seagal :

“At night, I’ll watch videos of people fighting and sometimes I stumbled on this funny video of Steven Seagal, which “bat” in Japan… where there is not fighting really. I have no qualms about saying shit on him, because he is not very nice to women, he’s going to get to see. He is obese and can barely fight. Go see, it’s ridiculous. He pushes the people in the chopant by the face. It is all staged.”

Not much to say, the mass is said.

Not enough to make a Scandal, Charlize Theron delivers just the record straight

In January 2020, Charlize Theron was on the poster Scandala very good movie on the case of sexual harassment caused by Roger Ailes, the former boss of Fox News, in full flood #MeToo. Transformed, she interpreted brilliantly Megyn Kelly, news anchor, star of the american tv, in part, to the origin of the decay of the mogul of broadcasting. If Steven Seagal had not yet understood, with Charlize Theron, it is best to know keep !

The actress should prove it once again with The Old Guard Gina Prince-Bythewood, who will be available from the 10th of July 2020 on Netflix.

Charlize Theron the immortal pays for the head of the perverts of Hollywood