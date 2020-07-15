The old guard : Charlize Theron has enjoyed the training in the fighting

Charlize Theron is the main actress of Hollywood action films and adventure, her role in Mad Max and the film’s iconic “The Italian Job” were ranked in the top ten list of best actresses of Hollywood.

Charlize is well-known for its waterfalls and containing this enthusiasm, she has trained in forms of combat art that improve its performance in this movie.

The new film signed Charlize is “The Old Guard”, the film is based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka, the film features Charlize Theron in the role of Andy, the leader of a group of mercenaries. This novel has gained popularity shortly after its release, however, the plot is similar to the kind of Charlize.

A movie full of adrenaline

“They fight for what they believe to be the most fair,” explains Theron. This is what they have been doing for centuries since they are immortal. According to an interview of Charlize Theron, she was very enthusiastic about the film and waiting with impatience.

Because of the quarantine, there has been a new demand for films because people want to watch new content for Netlfix and other platforms.

The Old Guard 2 : a sequel and even a trilogy on Netflix ? https://t.co/UJe1YHvJUu — Jerome (@predator64tina) July 15, 2020

Therefore, the cinema business is at its peak at this time, the only problem is the production. Because of the containment and the stopping of the production of films, many projects have been stopped.

A smooth recovery

Finally, the entire production has begun to turn and now a few new films like “The Umbrella Academy”, “Cursed”, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” and more titles are arriving this month.

Synopsis of The old guard : A responsible pharmaceutical (Harry Melling) tries to kidnap and study their DNA (as Theron and his team are immortal), and this leads to fight scenes exciting that marked Charlize Theron.

Before the start of the shoot, “I trained five days per week for four months,” she said. This is seen a lot on the screen.

