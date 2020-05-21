The Old Guard : Charlize Theron in action in the trailer of the movie Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of “The Old Guard”. One discovers there a Charlize Theron at the head of a band of mercenaries, the immortals, who carry out dangerous missions around the world. The first images promise a movie filled with scenes of spectacular.

Adapted from the comic book by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez published in 2019, The Old Guard is centered on a small group of four mercenaries, immortals, led by Andy (Charlize Theron). While the group is hired for a dangerous mission, accompanied by a new member, Nile (KiKi Layne), and their power is suddenly revealed to the big day. Then they’re going to have to do in the face of formidable enemies, who will do anything to take advantage of their immortality.

The trailer The Old Guard in laying the foundation of the plot. The character of Andy is trying to recruit the Nile. At the same time that she explains to him the special abilities and the kind of missions carried out by the group, images that illustrate his words, allowing us to have an overview of some of the action sequences of the film. And these sequences promise to be spectacular.

Action sequences are spectacular to be expected in The Old Guard

The next immortal of the group in the center of the plot should have left a great creative freedom to the teams of the film to imagine the scenes of clash of the bloodiest. We can already see the excerpt from a scene in which the mercenaries are riddled with bullets before getting up as if they had not been affected. Remains to know what the writers of the film have imagined as other sequences of battle.

In addition to the action scenes, the issue of the plot will be whether and how the mercenaries will escape those who stalk for their power, in order to keep their freedom.

The Old Guard is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. His latest film, The Secret of Lily Owenstook place in the United States of the 50s. He was interested in the story of a young girl (Dakota Fanning) who flees his alcoholic father and violent with her nanny (Jennifer Hudson) on the background of the fight for civil rights. Among the supporting roles, Queen Latifah, Sophie Okonedo, Paul Bettany, and Alicia Keys gave the reply.

At the level of the casting The Old Guardin addition to Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne, the director has once again surrounded, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli to make up the team of mercenaries. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anamaria Marinca are also part of the distribution.

The Old Guard will be available from 10 July on Netflix.