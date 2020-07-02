The Old Guard : Charlize Theron is bastonne (but not only !) in a new trailer – News Movie

The adaptation of the comics by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez is expected for the July 10, on Netflix, and promises some of the action scenes epic.

Since a few weeks already, the actress Charlize Theron was promoting the film in very specific circumstances. Pandemic Covid-19 obliges, she has given numerous interviews since his living room, in which it was disassembled Steven Seagal and has put in value the work of the stuntmen who have trained (the same as Keanu Reeves !).

In The Old Guardshe plays Andy aka Andromache of Scythia, a Greek citizen, immortal, at the head of a group of mercenaries just as invincible. To the beat of a remixed version of the hit Borders by the rapper M. I. A. (who must also Paper Planesthe superb soundtrack Slumdog Millionaire), Andy and his comrades neutralize their enemies with blows of axe and sword, without really knowing when their immortality will come to an end.

We had already promised nice action scenes, and these first images don’t disappoint. The thick psychological, of a character 2000 years old, a bit jaded by his immortality, is also something that the main actress has a lot mentioned and the trailer also mentions this. On the other hand, the focus on the character of the Nile (KiKi Layne), as well as its relationship mentor-protégé between Andy and the new recruit of the band is something quite new.

The film, written by Greg Rucka (the writer of the comics), is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, best known for his series Girlfriends and Everybody hates Chris as for its feature films. Andy and Nile are accompanied by three other mercenaries male played by Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli and the Belgian Matthias Schoenaerts (preview in, among others, Bullhead, Red Sparrow, and Rust and bone). They also give reply to Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays the sponsor of one of their missions.

The film will be available on Netflix from the 10th of July 2020.

Here’s a bunch of anti-heroes invincible, which is going to hit !