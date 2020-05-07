The Old Guard : Charlize Theron is immortal for Netflix

Check out the first images from The Old Guard, an action movie based on a comic book with Charlize Theron, immortal bad-ass, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Netflix unveils the first images of its next action film (via Vanity Fair). The Old Guard is an action film american directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Based on the comic book of the same name, the film is carried by Charlize Theron (Andromache of Scythia), KiKi Layne (Niles Freeman), Marwan Kenzari (Yusuf Al-Kaysani), Matthias Schoenaerts (Sebastian the Book), Luca Marinelli (Nicolo di Genova) and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The story focuses on a band of mercenaries, all of whom are immortal age-old able to heal from any wound. At the time when they discover that another immortal has ‘woken up’, they realize that someone has discovered their secret and must fight for their freedom.

The Old Guard : the pitch of The new film on Netflix

Her name is Andromache of Scythia. She was born there thousands of years and is dead hundreds of times, only to resurrect and fight again and again. She hides from the world, but faces it without fear of its darker recesses, weaving in between the history and the mythology. In 425 bc, it has inspired the hero of one of the only pieces of Euripides still alive. In the 1860s, it was a soldier of the Union during the civil war and it continues to pick up the club, the sword, the gun, for all the good fights that she can find. Its name literally means ‘fighting men’. Now it is called ‘Andy’ and she still lives outside the network and leads a tactical team self-defense made up of other immortals that will attack human traffickers, terrorists and all those who attack the vulnerable and innocent. But she is tired. She doubt. A little bit desperate. After all these centuries, the world just seems to get more cruel and agonizing, not less.

The team is composed of other immortals, as she states in the wake of various conflicts over the ages. None of them knows how or why they possess this supernatural ability. One is a French soldier who fought alongside NapoleonMatthias Schoenaerts), and two are former enemies of the crusades, one who has fought for the invading Italian christian (Luca Marinelli) and the other that fought for the muslim forces (Marwan Kenzari). These two men are not only allies, but they have forged a romance and age-old. The immortal life is easier if you can share it with someone.

A new immortal appears, a united states navy named for the Nile Freeman, played by KiKi Layne. Nile discovers his strange powers of rejuvenation after having been killed in combat during a mission in the Middle East. Her new life hits her even harder than his death. Nile becomes like a sister much younger to Andy, someone who inspires the old warrior out of his cynicism. Take care of this young immortal who discovers his powers gives him the will to continue living.

Chiwetel Ejiofor plays the role of a CIA agent, and a historian who has discovered their identity, and Harry Melling plays the role of a part of the pharmaceutical industry who combines with him to capture the team and reap all that gives them their powers. If it doesn’t destroy it, they will be turned into lab rats for always.

While recruiting and leading the new immortal, Andy is also fighting to keep everyone alive.

Charlize Theron in a fighting immortal

About his role, Charlize Theron entrust to Vanity Fair : ‘It was important to feel the weight of thousands and thousands of years on it. The worst for her, it is felt that it does not change anything. So, what good is it ? She has lost all faith, not only in itself but also in humanity. I think a lot of people may realize at this time. We go through periods of life where we look at the world and we say to ourselves : ‘Oh my God…‘.

The Old Guard is achieved by Gina Prince-Bythewood a scenario writer of comic strips Greg Rucka based on his own series of graphic novels with the artist Leandro Fernandez. Charlize Theron is to the production.

The Old Guard is scheduled for July 10 on Netflix.