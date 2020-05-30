The Old Guard : Charlize Theron plays a mercenary immortal for Netflix

Without doubt have you preview images of this upcoming original production Netflix, the cast obviously tantalizing. It tells you everything you need to know about this film, which will land this summer on the platform !

What is it about ?

The Old Guardit is a group of mercenaries immortal who, being able to heal any injury, tread on this world for hundreds of years. Directed by Andy, the most formidable of them, this band particularly welded devotes his life to the protection of human beings, “normal”, in the greatest of secrets. But while the team is engaged on a mission is highly dangerous, now her powers are revealed to the big day. With the latest recruit, Nile, an eternal “new-born” under his wing, Andy must then make every effort to protect his own.

Where did it come from ?

Fans of comics will recognize without a doubt that title. The Old Guardit is the adaptation of the saga of the same name at Image Comics, created by Greg Rucka (writer) and Leandro Fernandez (illustrator). After the critical success of the first five chapters in 2017, and while five new areas are emerging at the ones on the shelves since the end of last year, Netflix decided to bring the adventures of the mercenary immortal on the screen. It will be a new original film of the platform, which is already announced as a small event.

It is with that ?

In addition to Charlize Theron, therefore, to the first plan of the film in the skin of Andy, this is a nice cast (international) that are found in this adaptation Netflix of comics The Old Guard. Alongside the hollywood star, there will first be the hero of 12 Years A Slave, Chiwetel Ejiofor, in the skin referred to as Copley. Then, a well-known face of the spectators francophones : Matthias Schoenaerts, the belgian revealed, notably in the acclaimed Rust and bone Jacques Audiard, who will play here one of the mercenaries by the name of Booker. The Italian Luca Marinelli, the Netherlands Marwan Kenzari and the American KiKi Layne complement finally the casting, respectively in the roles of the immortals, Nicky, Joe, and new recruit Nile.

It comes out when ?

While fans of the comics are waiting anxiously since the announcement of its arrival on Netflix in march 2019, the platform has finally presented last week, the first images of its adaptation event. The Old Guardthe film, was unveiled a little more through a trailer shock and a few promotional images used. But while the excitement was at its height, there is a need to demonstrate a little more patience before we can discover the adventures of the mercenary immortal live-action…

Rendez-vous on 10 July next year to see The Old Guard on Netflix, available from the box SFR !

Sources : Netflix, Image Comics