The Old Guard : Charlize Theron, the immortal [Critique]

The actress interprets a new badass in this movie Netflix-drawn comics by Greg Rucka.

Since 10 years, at the approach of her 40 years, Charlize Theron has reinvented itself as a heroine of action film, following the example of Liam Neeson, became the Malabar Hollywood the fifty past ! Farewell transformations to the Monster that had earned him the Oscar, place the punches and sweeps ! Of Furiosa in queen Ravenna, in Cipher, in “the Atomic Blonde”, actress of south africa, composed of the iconic characters participating in the feminization of a genre formerly reserved for men. But unlike her male counterparts, instead focused toward characters worthy and honest, Charlize Theron opted for a registry badass that better corresponds to the ambiguity given by his blue eyes-mysterious green and his lippe sulky.

In The Old Guardthe actress embodies Andy, the leader of a band of mercenaries. At his side, the massive Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), the philosopher Joe (Marwan Kenzari) and the serious Nicky (Lucas Marinelli). Very quickly, in the heat of the action, one learns that they are immortal. How, and why ? We will learn in the course of a plot between members of a lab pharmaceutical interested in their supernatural abilities. On it is grafted the young Nile (Kiki Layne), a Marine killed in combat and resurrected one does not know how. Its integration in the group of Andy will not be as easy as expected…

Adapted from Volume 1 of The Old Guard (designed by Leandro Fernández), the film is typically the first of a saga with his explanations a bit tedious, and its characters, the characterization uneven. The film focuses on Andy, Booker, and Nile, while Joe and Nicky are reduced to their romantic relationship -that one learns incidentally in a scene beautifully written. The most interesting thing about the film is the initiation of Nile who must learn to cope with his immortality and his lack of understanding of the intransigent Andy, the oldest of the group and the more tired of its struggles through the ages. The flashbacks peppering the narrative are, in this respect, the weak link of the story : they show a side of kitsch, which underline the recurring weakness of the artistic direction ; behind the camera, the unknown Gina Prince-Bythewood failing ever to transcend the story -no money shot to be put under the retina. We will still be gentle to the first episode who call others may be more exciting, as evidenced by the conclusion and the scene post-generic…

The Old Guard, on Netflix on July 10, 2020