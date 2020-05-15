The Old Guard : Charlize Theron wields the axe, two new image promo

Netflix starts, softly but surely, the campaign promo of the film The Old Guard, adapted from the comics Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. For the time being fairly common, this revolves mainly around Charlize Theron, featured on the project with a big axe and a cool gradient.

In the meantime, the trailer, the diffuser propagates a few new images in virtual columns ofEntertainment Weekly. It is still difficult to judge the quality potential of this filmed version, with a teaser really thin and a few pictures scattered, outside of the simple visual appearance – and, thereupon, if the allure of the actresses and actors seems to underlie a desire for fidelity to the text, the film does not seem to have made much of an effort to stick to the aesthetic quality and demanding designs Fernandez.

Still have to see the moving images, after calibration and visual filters, hoping for something less cold and realistic as this seems to be foreshadowing on the horizon. The Old Guard is expected to July 10, 2020 on Netflix.