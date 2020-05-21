The Old Guard has offered up a first post and will unveil its trailer on Thursday 21 may 2020

The communications accelerates to The Old Guard. The adaptation of (good) comics Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez was part of its output to the summer is coming on Netflixand , after a first series of photos of the film, the official poster arrives with the announcement of a trailer imminent.

We found a poster, it is quite simple to The Old Guard, film Gina Prince-Bythewood, who is interested in a group of immortals became mercenaries over the centuries, led by Andy, which will be embodied by Charlize Theron. In spite of their extraordinary capability, these mercenaries have managed to maintain their secret. Alas, the latter is drilled to-date, putting the group in danger, then thatAndy try to go rescue a new immortal that comes in to “wake up” (Kiki Layne).

Netflix clarified that the first trailer of The Old Guard will be online this Thursday 21st may, and we hope for a movie as muscular as the boards of Fernandez (which benefit from stunning solid black) with the writing cut Rucka for his heroines. On the game, there is at least confidence to Charlize Theron. In short : first images in motion will be to discover in a few days. The Old Guardhim, will happen on 10 July on Netflix.

