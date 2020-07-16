The Old Guard : meeting with Charlize Theron

It is the poster of “The Old Guard”, in the role of the head of a group of mercenaries immortals friendly and very efficient when it comes to sending of the action pleasing. Charlize Theron grabs a new role of “badass” to his collection, and we were able to ask him a few questions on this occasion. Meeting.

Since Friday, 10 July 2020, Netflix has a new feature film “original”, in partnership with Skydance, Denver and Delilah Productions, and a Film. After Spenser Confidential, Tyler Rake and Lost Ball, The Old Guard is a new attempt to open a franchise of modern action, the fight choreographies examined, and to contemporary ideas. To put all their odds on their side, the writers and producers have built a casting seductive around a movie icon, actress and producer Charlize Theron. We had the opportunity to share with her and ask her a few questions per screen (video above).

“We want to be invited to the table !”

The Old Guard, adapted from the comic book by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, offers an original idea : Mercenaries the immortals have formed a tight-knit group, and protect humanity for centuries. While they are committed to a very dangerous mission, their powers are revealed. Andy (Charlize Theron), the head of the group and Nile (Kiki Layne), the last recruit of the team, will attempt to neutralize their enemies.

With its action open-minded who does not mind getting violent, with a love story of homosexual and millennium between two former enemies become lovers, The Old Guard has interesting patterns to distinguish themselves. Above all, he will not fail to touch a public applicant of modernity and diversityand it is refreshing to see a pull directed by a woman, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and led by two actresses of talent, Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne.

We wanted to learn more about the experience by Charlize Theron in the poster and in the manufacture of this film – of which she is also the producer, as well as on the dimension of a feminist for it.

The Old Guardavailable on Netflix since 10 July.