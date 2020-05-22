The Old Guard : Netflix reveals a trailer with Charlize Theron in a super-heroine badass – News Movie

After the success record of Tyler Rake, Netflix is hoping to repeat the feat with his next film action fantasy about a group of warriors to immortals.

Even if it was recently learned that Charlize Theron does would unfortunately not be his role as Imperator Furiosa in the next Mad Max centered on the youth of the character, the public can take comfort becauseit will break when even a few jaws in the next The Old Guard Netflix prior to the breaking of the shins in Atomic Blonde 2.

The action thriller is an adaptation of the graphic novels namesake of Greg Rucka (who wrote the screenplay for the film), and Leandro Fernández, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Beyond the Lights, The Secret of Lily Owens). The filmmaker should have more of a chance that with his project on Silver Sable and Black Cat for Sony, to the point of death from 2018 and may be converted into a mini-series for Disney+. The Old Guarddue on 10 July, Netflix has stepped up its promotion by unveiling a first trailer full of bastons.

The film will a troop of soldiers immortal and jaded, led by the gloomy and taciturn Andy (Charlize Theron), who protected the world during the century, operating in the shadows. But arrived in the 21st century, the existence of these fighters has been discovered by an agent of the CIA camped by Chiwetel Ejiofor who seeks to capture for Merrick, a part of a pharmaceutical industry played by Harry Melling, deciphering their genetic code, at the risk of making a weapon overkill.

At the same time, a young woman embodied by KiKi Layne proves to be also capable of regeneration, and joins Andy and the other to become one of them, what is in their restore faith in their mission to protect Humanity. Huge challenges, reminiscent of typically those stories of super-heroic, with a new generation taking up the torch to guide these superhuman, all nicely interspersed with fierce fighting and deadly.

After 6 Underground Michael Bay and especially Tyler Rake worn by Chris Hemsworth brawler who has registered record audiences on Netflix, the streaming platform seems to rely heavily on action movies. Even more so when the poster looks almost empty this summer, which will likely ensure a good visibility for the next The Old Guard.