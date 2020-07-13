The Old Guard on Netflix : Here is what we want to see in the sequel of the movie with Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron has proved that she was a ruthless warrior, in The Old Guard on Netflix. Beware, major spoilers are coming. The action film tells the story of several immortals working for the good of humanity, in the shade. They have the ability to heal their wounds, even the majority of mortals. Caution all the same : if you have the age for several thousands of years, it is possible that one day succumb to his wounds. The immortals realize that when their wounds are still struggling to repair itself. This is what happens to Andy (played by Charlize Theron), one of the oldest immortals on the head of a group of mercenaries. If it is to recruit Nile (KiKi Layne) at his side, one feels that Andy could die at any time in the next The Old Guard. Before you know if Netflix is going to ask a second aspect of the film is adapted from the comic by Greg Rucka, here is what we would like to discover in The Old Guard 2.

Booker joins Quynh against the other Immortals

The Old Guard

This is the great final turn The Old Guard : it was discovered that Quynh, the former compatriot Andy had survived. Several centuries ago, this warrior was captured and was locked in a coffin of a padlock at the bottom of the sea. Andy has never been able to find it, even though she knew that she was still alive since the immortals have the ability to see and feel in their thoughts. While Booker has been put on the side of the band, and that he is ready to move from a century alone, Quynh comes to find her trail. So much angry with Andy, there is no doubt that combine to avenge his old friend. And promises a suite, it is fantastic !

Nile becomes the leader of the Immortals

The Old Guard

Knowing that the state of health of Andy degrades, the Nile could be the future leader of the group “the immortals” if your friend were to die. If it is still new in the adventure, she has already shown that she never gave up, in addition to being a fighter of hand. The nile has renounced his life of “before”, pretending to his family that he had died in the battle. Therefore, you will be able to carry out your search for immortal at any discretion, at least, that’s what she expects. It would be interesting to see that one of his close friends know, but the consequences could be terrible…

James Copley is going to help the team of Andy

The Old Guard

After his betrayal, James will certainly bring its support to the team of the immortals, and this until the end of his days, unless that is once again partnering with a scientist a few nuts that want to do the tests in these extraordinary creatures… Andy has instructed James to remove all traces of its passage, but will he be able to follow each of their missions ? Case to follow !

Other Immortals will come back to the surface

The Old Guard

This is obviously what we dream to see in The Old Guard 2and that is far from impossible : other immortal could also hide on our planet. However, if Joe, Booker, the Nile, Nicky and Andy have joined together to make the good around you, others may have intentions less altruistic… We can discover how your gift can be used to install the chaos in the land. While waiting to learn more about the renewal of The Old GuardNetflix is preparing a second panel Bird Box with Sandra Bullock !