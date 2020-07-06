The Old Guard : the movie Netflix is hit by the first reviews – Current Movie

Waiting on Netflix on July 10, 2020, the adaptation of the comics by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez was scratched by the critical anglo-saxon.

The story focuses on a group of mercenaries immortals led by a warrior-ancient – Andromache Scythia – disillusioned after two thousand years of struggle. It tells the story of the meeting between the team and their new recruit, a young american military called the Nile (KiKi Layne).

When promoting the film, Charlize Theron has undertaken a major campaign of media coverage of his new film fighting. Praising the work of the team with which it is trained (the same one who’d previously worked with Keanu Reeves on John Wick), it insisted much on the fight scenes impressive which it is delivered, while destroying at the same time the reputation of Steven Seagal. It is clear that the film was not at the height of what had been teasé, according to a good part of the criticism of american and british. Press review.

Scenes of fight a little too rare ?

“The thriller immortal of Netflix, will not live long in our memories. Not even Charlize Theron could not save a film that sorely lack a touch of comedy to offset the silliness of his idea.” – The Guardian

“No matter how bad the action scenes are tight and hard, their choreography is unremarkable, with the exception of a moment is very well made from the point of view emotional […]. Giving priority to the relationships between the characters on the pure action in a more natural way that Fast & the Furious, but without the motive of self-deprecating humor movies Avengers – The Old Guard is more or less convincing on both counts.” – Slant



“An interpretation that is disappointing on the chaos of immortality. It is always better than Highlander III, but barely.” – Empire

“A big part of the film seems predictable and mundane (it drags for two hours), but the director directs the action scenes with a delicacy of execution notable and reveals a certain quality of the soul in its distribution. The Old Guard is both an action thriller conventional, an origin story that tries, to the way utility Netflix, to launch a franchise, and an episode elegy of the same franchise. It is a genre film that takes its characters more seriously than does the public.” – Variety

Critics, however, are not all too warm. IndieWire and The Hollywood Reporter have been much more tender with the film Gina Prince-Bythewood (Everybody hates Chris).

“Prince-Bythewood takes the time to establish characters in a long opening that includes enough guns, fists, swords, and martial arts to whet the appetite at the idea of the other confrontations to come. The Old Guard looks like just the new team we needed.” – The Hollywood Reporter

“What the film masters of evil in terms of “scenario propellant” – once again, you know exactly where it’s going – the introspection and intelligence more than compensate. It is a film that wants its audience to think about that, and if it may seem strange for the genre, is that you have never wondered what it would be like to be all-powerful in a world that just wants to see things explode. That said, the film also takes time to kick some asses.” – IndieWire

The film is therefore not unanimity across the Atlantic. Critics accused him including his languor and his side predictable. Many also point out that the film was sold as an action film while he puts a lot more emphasis on the development of the characters on the scenes of fighting in themselves.

