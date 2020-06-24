The Old Ploughs from 2021 to Carhaix, re-sale of tickets for Celine Dion

By

Caroline J. · Published June 24, 2020 at 08h52

· Updated on June 24, 2020 at 08h55

Due to the health care crisis, the 29th edition of the Festival des Vieilles Charrues, originally scheduled from Thursday 16 to Sunday 19 July 2020, at Carhaix, in Brittany, is canceled and rescheduled to the 15 to the 18 of July of 2021. The festival of breton has just confirmed the arrival of Celine Dion. The star canadian invest the site in Carhaix on Thursday 15 July 2021. For those who don’t have your tickets, be aware that the festival of breton put up for sale a couple of places, this Wednesday, June 24, at 10 in the morning.

Through a press release, the organizers announced : “It is ads that I hope never to have to do, and it is part of it.

The President of the Republic announced last April 13 in the cancellation of all large gatherings until mid-July. A decision that has left us in the misunderstanding, since the festival des Vieilles Charrues was supposed to open its doors on the 16th of July next. The health of our society, of our teams, volunteers, service providers and partners is our top priority. It would be irresponsible to keep the festival in 2020, due to the health risks are still too high, much more than the application of the gestures of the barriers is impossible.

The board of directors of the association, The Old Ploughs, which met in special session on Wednesday, April 15, unanimously adopted the proposal to postpone the 29th edition of the festival from 15 to 18 July 2021.

This decision, the most difficult in our history, it is also the most wise and the most responsible. Without detention the prohibition, the sustainability of our festival is 100% non-profit and non-subsidized weakens. Forced but combative, we’re going to have to find, with all those who work for the festival, the solutions to come back stronger the next year.

We are immensely sad, we were looking forward to welcoming you next July at the site of Kerampuilh…“

The festival des Vieilles Charrues wanted to clarify that tickets will be valid for the 2021 or refunded. “We have renewal now on the schedule in order to be able to host in the year 2021, the maximum of the artists originally scheduled for this year. All purchased tickets for the 29th edition will be valid in the year 2021. Festival-goers who want to may also be reimbursed. We will let you know some of the terms, by email, on our social networks and our website“.

Finally, the festival aims to be a support. “We think of the people directly or indirectly affected by the Covid-19 and send all our support to the nursing staff (especially in the 250 paramedics and doctors present each summer with Plows, at this time on the sides of the sick in the hospitals), but also to those who are in the first and in the second line, in all sectors of activity.

The solidarity of all actors in the cultural sector and of events, we would like to thank and also support our employees, temporary workers, service providers, suppliers, partners and customers, but also our 7150 volunteers, residents and all those thanks to whom the festival each year.

A big thank you to our fans for their many messages of support and their unfailing fidelity“.