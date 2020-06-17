the one who has the net worth of the highest?

Superstars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have called the movie once upon A Time Quentin Tarantino 2019 in Hollywood. The collection of a large amount of Oscar nominations, including a win for Pitt as best supporting actor, the power of the star of the movie alone was enough to make it a success.

With Pitt and DiCaprio considered the gold of Hollywood, it can be difficult to guess who has the biggest bank account.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio of ‘once upon A Time.In Hollywood’ | Jens Kalaene / alliance photo via .

The bromance Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

The links with the old Tarantino movie, Pitt and DiCaprio were immediately gummy due to their common origin in the world of the show.

“We both came into the scene, at the same time, we have crossed several times, we have the same points of reference,” said Pitt in an interview with the New York Times in the year 2019. “So there is a comfort automatic have experienced the same thing this way … We have a mutual respect and I know that when a player lifts up a scene, then, we have been in this regard. “

DiCaprio apparently has felt the same simpatico with Pitt. “Brad is not only a great actor, but this is a professional,” said the star of Titanic, according to Us Weekly. “I have to say that was incredibly easy – very easy to work with Brad.”

The “Titanic” rose Leonardo DiCaprio to the glory

According to Biography.com, DiCaprio has started to land roles as an actor in the decade of the 90’s. It was his turn on the ABC comedy Growing pains, where the star of the Revenant had a regular concert. Soon on the big screen in This Child’s Life along with the hollywood heavyweight Robert de Niro, DiCaprio has quickly become a household name. In 1993, he received his first Oscar nomination for his role in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?

Playing a multitude of roles, the actor Start, then played in Romeo and Juliet, The Basketball Diaries and The quick and The Dead. However, it is his role in Titanic as Jack Dawson that has really propelled DiCaprio to fame in 1997.

The forging of a relationship with the famous director Martin Scorsese, DiCaprio has also directed several of his films, including The Departed, The Aviator and The Wolf of Wall Street. DiCaprio has won an Oscar for his role in the movie the Revenant 2015.

The star of Shutter Island gives an account of how the Titanic has given a boost to his career. “I have used [my fame] as a blessing, to make movies of different types of classification “R”, to throw a little dice on the things that I wanted to play,” said DiCaprio about his fame after “Titanic,” according to ABC News. “People would like for the funding of these movies now. I had never had before the Titanic. ”

Celebrity Net Worth reports the total DiCaprio in $ 260 million dollars.

Brad Pitt wins the gold medal

With various roles that have earned him Oscar nominations through the years, Pitt has finally won the gold for his role in Clint Stand in once upon A Time In Hollywood to Tarantino. Playback of a wide range of characters throughout his career, Pitt has catapulted to fame after making the beautiful hitchhiker in the film Thelma & Louise, 1991.

Now, producer, and philanthropist, the personal life of Pitt, was also examined under the spotlight. After the divorces of high-level actresses of renown, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, Pitt was committed to a life of sobriety in coparentalant his six children with Jolie.

Despite being a headline in the tabloid press, Pitt is no exception to this plan of what is printed on it.

“I don’t do everything in my power to prevent it; that I’m going to do is simply not,” said the star of Ad Astra in the New York Times in the press. “I don’t know how many of the women said that I had been dating for the past two or three years, and none of this is true. “

With his career in full swing, Pitt is clearly again adapted to the single life. The winner of the Oscar is also the head financially, Celebrity Net Worth, registering a total of us $ 300 million.

